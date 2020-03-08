All76ers
Sixers Will Gain Zhaire Smith, Marial Shayok After G League Season Concludes

Justin Grasso

Right now, the Philadelphia 76ers are shorthanded. Recently, they've lost not one, not two, but three starters over the last couple of weeks. Ben Simmons injured his back upon returning from the NBA All-Star break during the Sixers' first practice back.

The center Joel Embiid injured his shoulder a couple of games into the final third as he collided with another player. Then, the starting shooting guard Josh Richardson got caught in some friendly fire after colliding with his teammate, which resulted in a nose contusion and a concussion.

There's hope for the Sixers to gain a couple, or all of those guys before the season concludes. However, that's not a guarantee. Therefore, the team is undermanned, and they could use reinforcements. Soon, they will have some coming from Delaware.

At the end of the month, the G League will wrap up, and the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, will have a couple of players who were likely to reconvene with the 76ers at the end of their season. On Sunday, Blue Coats' head coach Connor Johnson confirmed that second-year guard Zhaire Smith, and second-round rookie, Marial Shayok, will head back up to the NBA, according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

Smith, who is a former first-rounder, had high hopes from the fans this year. The Sixers, however, were looking to be more conservative with his Sophomore effort as they focused on his development by keeping him in place with the Coats. He's had his ups and downs throughout the year, but Smith has shown improvement as he's shooting 36-percent from three while averaging 13 points-per-game.

While Smith's development has been a slower process, the rookie Shayok has quickly emerged as a G-League star by tallying 22 points-per-game, shooting 45-percent from the field, and 35-percent from deep. Shayok is far from a finished product, but there's hope he could be NBA ready very soon.

It's highly unlikely the two developmental prospects make a big difference for the Sixers this season, but they could offer useful depth and pick up some minutes towards the end of the year, depending on the health and status of the Sixers later on in the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

