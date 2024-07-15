Skip Bayless Takes Jab at Sixers Star Paul George
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers went out and landed the biggest name on the market in Paul George. Many have applauded them for this big-time addition, but one longtime analyst isn't completely sold on the move.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on Philly's new free-agent pick-up. He took a slight jab at George, saying he isn't the player he once was. Bayless also claimed that he lacks a killer instinct that will limit the impact he has with his new team.
"What he is is just PG, as in pretty good," Bayless said. "The problem with Paul George is he has no real killer will to him."
Bayless' main knock on George was that he isn't a superstar and is more of a complementary star at this stage in his career. While he feels that is a knock him, it won't phase the Sixers. They brought him in to be a running mate to the superstar already on the roster in Joel Embiid. Not to mention, Philly has another emerging star on the roster in Maxey.
Even after 14 years in the league, George is still a high-level talent in the league. Across 74 games, he posted averages of 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 SPG. George is also coming off the best three-point shooting season of his career, knocking down 41.3% of his attempts on high volume.
Staying on the court will be the biggest thing for George. But if he can replicate his availability from last season, the Sixers should be in a strong position to contend with their newly formed big three.