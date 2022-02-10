Stephen A. Smith Claims Durant Could Hold Up Harden Trade

At this point, it's no secret that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have had discussions regarding a possible blockbuster trade, which would reunite Daryl Morey and James Harden in Philly, and finally put an end to the Ben Simmons saga.

However, the level of those discussions is currently unclear. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Harden is extremely frustrated with the Nets and has the two teams "in the deal zone," and is likely to make something happen by the deadline.

But on Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski painted a much different picture and reported that no meaningful discussions were going on as the day wrapped up.

Now, Stephen A. Smith claims that another Brooklyn Nets star could be part of the reason why a deal is getting held up, among other reasons.

Kevin Durant Steps In?

"The reason why the Nets have held off on it, according to my sources, is that Kevin Durant chimed in and said, 'Excuse me, I'm supposed to be back after the All-Star break,' said Smith on Thursday morning.

Durant, who hasn't played a game since January 15 due to a knee injury, has missed 12-straight games. Although his timetable for a return is unclear, Durant is expected to miss more time this month.

As Durant sits out, Kyrie Irving plays on a part-time basis, and Harden deals with hamstring issues and frustration, Brooklyn has struggled to stay in the Eastern Conference's playoff picture as they've lost nine-straight games and are four games away from being .500.

All signs are pointing towards Harden wanting to jump ship at this point, and Stephen A. Smith mentioned he hears that as well.

"What we know is, from what the people that I've spoken to, he wants out of Brooklyn," said Smith on Thursday. "He does not want to be there. Now he hasn't completely gone nuclear the way that he did in Houston, where he's showing up late or refusing to show up at all, or what have you. One executive described it to me as him being at a 60-percent level."

Harden's demands could force Brooklyn's hand a bit as negotiations are ongoing, but so could Durant's. After all, during the early stages of the Kyrie Irving debacle, it was widely reported that Durant had a lot of say in whether the Nets should attempt to move on from Irving or not. The situation is likely no different this time around.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.