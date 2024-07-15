Stephen A. Smith Puts Sixers Atop Eastern Conference Hierarchy
This offseason, few teams have made more drastic upgrades to their roster then the Philadelphia 76ers. Following a flurry of upgrades, one longtime analyst shared his thoughts on where they stand in terms of the Eastern Conference.
The biggest splash Daryl Morey made was signing Paul George to a max contract. He also made sure to address the supporting cast, bringing in veterans like Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin. After being bounced in the first round last postseason, this new-look roster looks poised to be in the title hunt in 2025.
While appearing on The OG's podcast, Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the additions the Sixers have made this summer. Given their upgrades up and down the roster, he puts them ahead of the New York Knicks in terms of the Eastern Conference's hierarchy.
"If Paul George is what Paul George is supposed to be," Stephen A. said. "Maxey, Embiid, and Paul George, as much as I love my Knicks orange and blue skies baby, they don't come before Philly and Boston."
Similar to the Sixers, the Knicks also went out and made some upgrades this summer. They lost a key player in Isaiah Hartenstein, but managed to pull off a trade for Mikal Bridges.
With the Sixers bringing in Paul George, the NBA has its newest big three in him, Embiid, and Maxey. What has Stephen A. and others so high on this trio is that they all complement one another. Embiid is still one of the game's top superstars, Maxey is coming off a breakout season, and George is among the league's best two-way forwards. If these three star-caliber players figure out how to co-exist, the Sixers should be among the top teams in the East.