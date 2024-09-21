Stephen A. Smith Reacts to 76ers Joel Embiid's Max Extension
It's been a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers front office, and they don't seem to be done yet. Just weeks out from the start of training camp, Daryl Morey worked out a new deal for the organization's fracnhise cornerstone.
Early Friday morning, news broke that Joel Embiid signed a three-year max extension. With his new deal, the former MVP is now on pace to make over $300 million through the 2028-29 season.
While on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Embiid and the Sixers working out a new deal. He admitted that injuries have held him, but he still feels the All-Star big man is worht the investment.
"When this brother is on the floor, he is one of the most dominant, one of the most gifted the game of basketball has ever seen," Smith said. "And he has a personality that matches his game. He deserves every penny. Nobody can look at his skill and the basketball court and say why would the Sixers pay him that."
Even while battling injuries, Embiid has still managed to be one of the NBA's most dominant forces. Before Jonathan Kuminga fell awkwardly on his knee in the regular season, the Sixers star looked well on his way to winning a second MVP. He'd eventually return for the playoffs, putting together multiple impressive outings despite dealing with an assortment of ailments.
Embiid has expressed on numerous occasions that he wants to spend his entire career with the Sixers. In an era where stars are constantly on the move, the Sixers are rewarding the former MVP for his loyalty. On top of that, he has an opportunity to contend for most of this contract. With a trio of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey signed long-term, the Sixers are aiming to keep their window of contention open.