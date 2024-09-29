Steve Kerr Excited to Coach Former Philadelphia 76ers Guard
In order to make room for all their new additions, the Philadelphia 76ers had to part ways with a handful of players this offseason. Among those was De'Anthony Melton, who ended up signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Melton came to Philly in a draft-night trade in 2022 with the Memphis Grizzlies. As an above average defender who could efficiently shoot from deep, he quickly emerged as a key member of the supporting cast. In his first season in Philly, Melton 10.1 PPG and shot 39% from deep as the Sixers' Sixth man.
Melton put up similar numbers last season, but failed to be a constant in the lineup. A nagging back injury sidelined him for a majority of the year, resulting in him playing in just 38 games. Following an injury-ridden campaign, the verteran guard now has to rebuild his stock in the league out West.
Melton is joining a Warriors team that is entering a new phase following the departure of Klay Thomson. One thing he has going for him is that his coach seems to value his skill set. During a recent podcast appearance, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Melton's game and views him as a strong connector piece in Golden State.
"He's a two-way player, which I love the ability to connect multiple lineups," Kerr said. "I think he brings that. He's a catch-and-shoot guy, so just watching him scrimmage this past week at Chase, our guys are playing pickup ball as they get ready for camp. I watched him knock down four straight threes in a scrimmage. But they were catch-and-shoot. No catch-and-hold. The game keeps going when he's out there."
Golden State might not be the perinnal contender they once were, but they're still a team that garners a lot of attention. Having a bounce-back year for them could be extremely beneficial for Melton in terms of his long-term value in the league. With his two-way play, he should be an ideal complement to Steph Curry in the backcourt.