Texas Longhorns Star Predicted to Land With Sixers After NCAA Tourney

In a 2024 NBA Mock Draft, the Sixers pick up a Texas Longhorns star.

Mar 13, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) shoots over Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
March Madness is over, and soon, so will the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 season. While the Sixers are typically gearing up for a playoff run at this stage of the year, they are heading into an unexpected and much different offseason. Suddenly, the NBA Draft Lottery is the most important date they are looking at.

Nobody thought the Sixers would have a shot at keeping their top-six protected first-round pick when the team signed Paul George and maxed out Tyrese Maxey to form the NBA’s next big three. Yet, the Sixers are locking themselves into the fifth lottery position while on a 12-game losing streak.

In June, the Sixers could be be selecting a new player with the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In ESPN’s latest mock draft, the team is predicted to select a familiar prospect, Texas’ Tre Johnson.

Tre Johnson
Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) guards while Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) goes up for a layup during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Johnson is a prototype for what many NBA teams are seeking at the wing position, standing 6-6 with a 6-10 wingspan, dynamic shotmaking prowess and the skill level, versatility and aggressiveness to create shots in bunches,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony writes.

“The Sixers, already eliminated from the postseason, would be thrilled to keep their pick after a miserable season and could have interest in adding a 19-year-old wing who'd bring plenty of scoring power.”

In this case, the Sixers would miss out on Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe.

Before March Madness, Johnson was a popular pick for the Sixers, and that might not change in the months leading up to the draft. The former five-star recruit out of Branson, Missouri, will wrap up his Texas stint as a one-and-done.

Throughout his freshman season in the NCAA, Johnson appeared in 33 games. He knocked down 43 percent of his field goals and drained 40 percent of his threes. The Longhorns star averaged 20 points per game, along with three assists and three rebounds. He was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year.

In a league that prioritizes high-volume shooting from three, you can never have too many guards. With the Sixers finding themselves in a bit of a youth movement with their backcourt, Johnson could be a similar addition to their most recent first-round acquisition.

Last year, the Sixers picked up Duke freshman Jared McCain. While McCain wasn’t expected to earn a ton of playing time early on, injuries left the Sixers with no choice but to roll him out. Once they did, it was clear that McCain could be a season-one contributor. Unfortunately, the injury bug got to him, ending his season prematurely.

The early rises of Tyrese Maxey and McCain in Philadelphia would place any incoming freshman guard like Johnson in a good position on the Sixers.

