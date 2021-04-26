Luguentz Dort Out, Tony Bradley Questionable vs. Sixers

The Sixers travel back home Monday for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Injuries will likely be the theme of this game, as the injury report is filled for both teams.

For OKC, the most notable name on their injury report is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The star guard has been out for weeks after suffering plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Two other names that appear on the injury report for the Thunder are the guard Luguentz Dort and big man Tony Bradley. Dort is listed as out with a right hip strain, and the former Sixer is questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Being without Dort is a major blow for the Thunder on both ends of the floor. Along with his outstanding defense, he has strung together multiple big offensive performances for their depleted team.

On the year, Dort is currently the Thunder's third-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. In April, he has almost doubled that production.

In the five games he has appeared in this month, Dort is averaging 26.0 PPG. On top of that, he is shooting 48.4% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Since arriving in OKC at the trade deadline, Bradley continues to show that he is a promising prospect. He has played in 15 games for the Thunder, averaging 9.2 PPG and 6.4 RPG.

Not having to deal with Dort should make life easier for the Sixers' guards, as he is their best defender on the perimeter. If Bradley misses Monday's game, it thins out the Thunder's frontcourt options. Giving them one less option to put on Joel Embiid if he makes his return to action after not playing on Saturday.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.