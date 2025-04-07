Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert Makes NBA History vs Sixers
Over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers put up a strong fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but in the end, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and the competitive Eastern Conference squad made it out on top. Not only did Edwards make NBA history at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, but so did Gobert.
In fact, the star center joined NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the only player in NBA history to have multiple games with over 20 points on at least 90 percent shooting, along with at least 15 rebounds.
via @Twolves_PR: With 23 points on 10-11 shooting and a game-high 19 rebounds in tonight's win over the 76ers, @rudygobert27, joins Wilt Chamberlain (3x; MR: Feb. 19 and Feb. 24, 1967) as the only players in the @NBA history to have consecutive games with 20+points on 90%+ FG% and 15+ rebounds.
Gobert checked in for nearly 36 minutes on Saturday night. He made all but one of his 11 shots from the field. He also went 3-4 from the charity stripe. The veteran center produced 23 points against the Sixers. He made it a double-double outing with 19 rebounds.
Gobert credited the Timberwolves’ focus on the main task at hand on Saturday for helping him achieve his personal success. Although Minnesota struggled at times throughout the year, they were heavily favored over the Sixers, and didn’t allow Philadelphia to trap them.
“We have to get to the point where we just compete with ourselves,” Gobert told reporters. “We have to stop with the blaming, those guys are NBA players. They’re really talented. Anybody can score 30 in a night. So it has to be about competing with ourselves a lot more and not cheating ourselves.”
A win over the Sixers helped Gobert and the Timberwolves achieve their fifth victory in a row. During the previous matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Gobert shot 90 percent from the field and scored 21 points. He also had 18 rebounds to secure his sixth-straight double-double. Saturday in Philly made it seven in a row, with a bit of history-making.