Timberwolves Star Questions Fan Reactions for Sixers Star Joel Embiid
It is no surprise that France is upset with Joel Embiid.
After the Philadelphia 76ers center committed to Team USA over France and Cameroon for international play, the Sixers center has taken a lot of heat in the press.
When he arrived in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Embiid was greeted by frustrated fans right away. Before the matchups against Serbia and South Sudan, the All-Star center couldn’t escape boos from the crowd as if he was playing in Boston or New York.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely understands the circumstances, but at the same time, he questions the reaction.
“I don't know why he gets booed all the time," Edwards told reporters, according to BasketNews. “You got Wemby and Rudy; why would he play with y'all?”
Edwards raises a valid concern, which was a popular one when Embiid was mulling his decision to choose between representing three countries on the Olympic stage. France was guaranteed to have popular centers, such as Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, no matter what Embiid’s decision was.
While the MVP-winning center would’ve added a ton of star power to the lineup, his fit would’ve been questionable.
“What more do y'all want? You want three 7-footers?” Edwards reportedly joked.
The boos have been a lot, but it hasn’t bothered Embiid. Ahead of Wednesday’s game against South Sudan, the Sixers center was seen riling up the crowd, encouraging more noise as the boos rained in.
Not only is Embiid used to the critics that come when outside out South Philly, but he certainly anticipated a not-so-warm welcome in France this summer. The seven-time NBA All-Star is just focused on helping Team USA achieve its goal of winning the gold.
