TJ McConnell's Heartfelt Message to Philadelphia 76ers Fanbase
After going undrafted out of Arizona, TJ McConnell landed an opportunity in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers during what is now known as "The Process" years. Long removed from his time with the franchise, the veteran point guard has nothing but love for the city and fan base.
As someone who prided himself on bringing energy and intensity on a nightly basis, McConnell was adored in Philly during his run with the Sixers. Though far from a star player, the blue-collar city greatly admired someone who played the game with such passion. To this day, McConnell is still respected by Sixers fans for the way he approaches the game.
Last week, McConnell was a guest on the Young Man and The Three podcast. Among the topics discussed was the early years of his career with the Sixers. When opening up on how the fans embraced him, it's something he is still grateful for to this day.
"That crowd. Playing in front of them, it was pretty incredible," McConnell said. "People to this day just walking anywhere, we miss you in Philly. They show a lot of love so I got a lot of love for the fans of Philadelphia for sure."
McConnell spent four seasons with the Sixers, appearing in over 300 games in that stretch. Since departing in free agency in 2019, he's kept his career alive as a reserve guard for the Indiana Pacers.
The veteran guard plays a key role for Indiana, running the offense for the stretches that All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is off the floor. He'll look to continue providing a boost for the Pacers, as they've kept their postseason dreams alive. After knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks in round one, the Pacers are squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.