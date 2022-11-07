Tobias Harris, 76ers Hopeful for Joel Embiid Return vs. Suns

The 76ers look forward to potentially getting Joel Embiid back in the mix against the Suns on Monday.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Phoenix Suns for the first time this year. Going into the matchup, the Sixers expect to be shorthanded as their star guard Jame Harden is guaranteed to miss time due to a tendon strain.

Last week, the Sixers closed out their week with a matchup against the New York Knicks, missing both All-Stars as Harden’s injury timeline started and Joel Embiid continued to miss time.

Last Monday, Embiid was away from the team as he was battling the flu. When the Sixers faced the Washington Wizards on Monday and Wednesday, Embiid was ruled out. Although he warmed up for Friday’s game as a questionable prospect on the injury report, Embiid was eventually downgraded to out for the matchup.

When the Sixers returned to the practice court on Sunday morning, Embiid was a participant. Following the session, the big man held a post-practice session with the Sixers’ player development staff, which lasted close to a half hour.

As Embiid was going up and down the floor, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered a promising update regarding the All-Star center.

“We actually did some live stuff,” said Rivers. “We had an off day yesterday. We were able to do a little bit of live, which I think we should do more. Trying to get our scientists to understand that. So we did it anyway today. It was great for him, and now he’s doing some extra running, so it was good.

A couple of hours after the Sixers’ Sunday morning practice session, the team kept Embiid on the injury report as questionable for Monday’s game against Phoenix.

On Monday morning, nothing about his status changed. According to a team official, Embiid was a full participant in Monday’s shootaround session. However, he remains questionable. 76ers veteran forward Georges Niang anticipates a return for the All-Star on Monday, but he couldn’t be so sure when he addressed the media over the weekend.

“He looks good. He’s ready to go,” said Niang. “I mean, he practiced and did all of the things that were asked of him. I stay in my lane because when you try to get out of your lane, that’s how you get hit by a Mack truck, but he looks good. I mean, I’m pretty sure he’s playing, but I don’t, you know what I mean, I control the controllable, but he looks good. He looks great, and he did everything that was asked.”

As for Tobias Harris, he noted the Sixers didn’t have a lengthy practice on Sunday. But they didn’t need a full session to feel the benefits of having an impactful player like Embiid back onto the floor.

“Obviously, we didn’t go for too long today, but just to have him out there was huge for us,” said Harris. “Just his presence on both sides of the basketball. So, hopefully, he is good to go tomorrow.”

Doc Rivers mentioned that Embiid has a 75 percent chance of getting back on the floor for Monday night’s game. The star center remains a game-time decision against Phoenix, but at least the team is more optimistic about his return this time around.

