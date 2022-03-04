Tobias Harris Added to Injury Report Ahead of Cavs Matchup

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia 76ers have started the final phase of the 2021-2022 NBA season off fully healthy. After getting a little over a week off during the All-Star break, the team was able to rest up and get healthy ahead of the home stretch.

However, they could miss a starter on Friday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season.

76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris wasn't on Philadelphia's initial injury report when it was released on Thursday night. 

But on Friday morning, that changed. According to the Sixers' updated injury report, Harris is dealing with a non-COVID illness. According to Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire, Harris was not at the team's shootaround on Friday morning.

Harris will more than likely be considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup versus Cleveland. His absence could be significant, despite his struggles as of late.

Since the Sixers returned from the All-Star break, the team has added its new superstar player James Harden to the starting lineup. With Harden around, Harris' role has been reduced as Tyrese Maxey has thrived as Philadelphia's third scoring option behind Harden and the superstar center Joel Embiid.

In the last three games, Harris has averaged 31 minutes on the court. During that span, he's put up just ten points per game while shooting 35-percent from the field and 43-percent from beyond the arc.

Neither Harris nor Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is worried about Harris' lack of production lately as the team is confident they will get it figured out. However, losing a game of having the entire starting five together wouldn't be an ideal scenario. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

