All76ers
Top Stories
News

Tobias Harris, Al Horford Put on Promising Performance During Final Scrimmage

Justin Grasso

Another scrimmage without Joel Embiid available called for another Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup involving Al Horford. The Sixers were in the same predicament this past Sunday as Embiid has been dealing with discomfort in his right calf. Without the three-time All-Star healthy and available, guys like Horford, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons were expected to step up these last two scrimmages.

On Sunday, all three aforementioned players had themselves a game against the Thunder. On Tuesday, the three of them started the game off looking rough, however. After playing two-quarters worth of hoops, the Sixers trailed the Mavericks 48-39. Simmons and Horford totaled for just seven points, as Harris carried the Sixers on his back throughout the first two quarters after a slow start.

When the second half rolled around, Brett Brown decided he's seen enough out of Simmons these last few scrimmages and opted to keep him out for the rest of the night to avoid any fatigue or injuries before the season's restart. Knowing that Harris was rolling, and Horford could use some more reps, though, the Sixers' head coach decided to keep the veteran starters in the game for some of the third quarter.

As it turns out, Brown's bold decision paid off as Harris and Horford dominated Dallas in the third quarter. As a team, the Sixers shot under 30-percent from the field during the first two quarters. When they came out for the second half, though, Philly knocked down 60-percent of their shots from the field as Horford and Harris combined for 23 points bringing the Sixers back to life.

Brown, as expected, took Harris and Horford out of the game just before the third quarter concluded. As the team's reserves came in to finish the job, strong fourth-quarter performances from Mike Scott, Kyle O'Quinn, and Matisse Thybulle allowed the Sixers to partake in a grudge match with the Mavs, which eventually led to overtime.

Unfortunately for Philly, they failed to come out on top and fell short to Dallas losing the game, 118-115. All in all, though, Brett Brown and the 76ers can head into the season's restart feeling confident in the team based on what's been put on display through the three scrimmage games over the last few days.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Out for Sixers' Final Scrimmage

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto are all going to sit out of the Sixers' final scrimmage game in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Mavericks: Live Updates From Sixers' Final Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks for their final scrimmage in Orlando on Tuesday night. Follow along for live updates throughout the game!

Justin Grasso

What's Brett Brown Looking for in Sixers' Final Scrimmage?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown explained what success looks like for the Sixers in Tuesday's final scrimmage game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle is Making the Best of 76ers' Orlando Scrimmages

Philadelphia 76ers journeyman center Norvel Pelle is standing out during the team's Orlando scrimmages ahead of the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

76ers Slightly Move up in Recent NBA Power Rankings

CBS Sports recently gave a slight boost to the Philadelphia 76ers in their latest NBA Power Rankings.

Justin Grasso

As MLB Struggles, 76ers' Brett Brown has Zero Worries About NBA's Bubble

The MLB is already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak after starting the season up last week. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown isn't concerned about the NBA having the same kind of issue, though.

Justin Grasso

76ers Announce Next Crossover Installment With Lapstone & Hammer

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced their next installment of their Crossover series in partnership with Laptone & Hammer.

Justin Grasso

Simmons, Brown Praise Al Horford After Sunday's Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers were impressed with Al Horford's performance on Sunday. Following the game, Brett Brown and Ben Simmons praised Horford for his performance.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Expected to Practice Monday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto are all expected to practice on Monday after suffering injuries recently.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III's Injury Doesn't Worry Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Glenn Robinson III was shaken up during Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder, but Brett Brown isn't worried it's serious.

Justin Grasso