Tobias Harris Celebrated Sixers' Overtime Win Over Heat on Twitter

Tobias Harris live-tweeted the final moments of the Sixers' overtime win over the Heat on Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a crowded injury report over the last few games. As starting guard, Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, several players, including veteran forward Tobias Harris, have been forced into quarantine lately.

Therefore, Harris has had to watch his team from home on TV. Harris was quiet on Saturday and Monday as the Sixers suffered blowout losses to the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks.

And nothing changed about Harris' lack of Sixers-related tweets during the first half of the 76ers' matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. However, when Joel Embiid and the Sixers started cooking late in the game to force the matchup into overtime, Harris started firing off some tweets about his team.

Love for Dakota

Harris taught a little bit of geography for the kids on Tuesday night. As Sixers two-way guard Dakota Mathias hit a big-time go-ahead three for the Sixers late in the final period, Harris shared a map of the United States of America on Twitter. On the map, just one state was highlighted, and it happened to be South Dakota. South Dakota. . . Dakota Mathias -- you get it.

Praising Joel Embiid

Everybody that tuned into Tuesday night's game between the Sixers and the Heat already knows what this was about. Sixers center Joel Embiid was unstoppable on Tuesday night. In just under 40 minutes of action, Embiid drained almost 70-percent of his shots from the field, collecting 45 points. As Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said after the game, Embiid "willed" the Sixers to an overtime win on Tuesday.

Mr. 3 Rings

Danny Green had a rough game on Monday night. Against the Atlanta Hawks, the veteran forward went 0-for-9 from the field, with seven of his misses coming from beyond-the-arc. After the game, Green responded to a heckler in the State Farm Arena stands by telling them he's got three rings.

Harris applauded Green's Tuesday night performance accordingly. Although he looked bad on Monday, the veteran bounced back with a solid performance on Tuesday as he collected a double-double with 29 points and ten rebounds in 50 minutes of action.

