Tobias Harris Feels Confident in 76ers After Orlando Scrimmages

If there's one thing we learned about the Philadelphia 76ers over the last three scrimmages down in Orlando, it's that Tobias Harris went down to Florida on a mission to earn his contract after a multi-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, Harris was one of the Sixers' most reliable players on the offensive side of the ball -- but his work is sometimes overshadowed by the team's two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

During the three-game scrimmage schedule, however, Harris' progress was hard to miss. Not only was the veteran forward in excellent shape -- but he was producing on offense at a high level as he averaged a team-high of 17 points-per-game through three matchups. Following Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Harris mentioned he's still looking to make improvements personally and as a team.

But based on what he's seen and felt over the last few scrimmages, the Sixers' veteran leader is feeling optimistic about his team as they head into the NBA's restart. "In these games, it's to get the rhythm, get your feel," Harris stated. "For me, just slowing down a little bit. And I'll watch film, and I'll progress. But I'm always looking to make improvements, see where I can flow offensively, and see where I'm most needed to help our team win. That's how I look at it."

"I think, overall, as a team aspect, I think these three games, we have a lot of positives to take from it," Harris continued. "And we'll just ride with that. I'm pretty confident in our group, how we've been playing, and how we've been practicing. So we'll just look to ride off that." Harris and the 76ers will take the court for the restart of the regular season on Saturday with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_