Tobias Harris Could Return for Sixers vs. Raptors Matchup

Tobias Harris became the first of several Sixers players to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol over the last week and a half. As the 76ers were gearing up to face the Portland Trail Blazers two Mondays ago, Harris believed he was good to go.

But then the veteran forward found out that he came in close contact with a staffer that tested positive, leaving Harris to get tested as well. Sure enough, Harris tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris would go on to miss the game against the Trail Blazers. Although he had an opportunity to return two nights later, the veteran forward continued to register positive COVID-19 test results and even started showing symptoms. At that point, Harris was automatically ruled out for ten days.

The Sixers played the last five games without Harris in the lineup. In addition to Harris, they also lost three more players to the health and safety protocol as second-year guard Isaiah Joe, third-year veteran Matisse Thybulle, and four-time All-Star Joel Embiid all tested positive at some point over the last week.

While those three still have a little ways to go before they are back in action, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Harris' return could be "sooner than later."

"Tobias is doing a lot better. I know that," Rivers said on Tuesday. "Other than that, all of the other guys are still, you know, where they're at. I would say knowing and just talking to Tobias, he's the one guy that I'd say will be back sooner than later."

When the Sixers submitted their injury report on Wednesday night, Harris was finally upgraded to questionable. As Thursday night marks ten days since Harris was officially entered into the protocol, he's eligible to return to the lineup if he feels up for it.

