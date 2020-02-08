Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson React to Sixers Acquiring Alec Burks & Glenn Robinson

It's been a busy week for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team was in the midst of a tough losing streak, which required extra attention on how the locker room was operating, General Manager Elton Brand was busy in the front office looking for ways to make the team better before the NBA trade deadline.

There were dozens of rumors regarding the Sixers this year, as they were expected to be buyers in the trade market. As they desired help in the perimeter shooting department, Philly attempted to negotiate tons of deals with multiple teams.

The one they finally agreed on, though, came from the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers were willing to send over three second-round picks to the West in exchange for shooting guard, Alec Burks, and forward, Glenn Robinson III. Both of which, are having career-years while shooting from long-range.

Clearly, the move was a favorable one for the suits in the front office. Also, the fan base seemed to embrace the idea of bringing those two guys on as well. How did some of the Sixers' most respected veterans feel about it, though? Tobias Harris offered his thoughts first.

"He's just a great player," Harris said, in regards to Alec Burks. "I came into the league with him. He's a great scorer and a great guy that's able to get a bucket. I think just his dynamic, his quickness on the floor, and his ability to score is going to help us a whole lot. I'm excited to play with him, and Glenn [Robinson] too."

Harris has known Burks for quite some time since they came into the NBA at the same time. Josh Richardson, however, has the same type of similarity to Glenn Robinson III. "I've known Glenn for some years," Richardson stated. "I played against him in college. I've seen him in the NBA, and he's an aggressive player, good defender, and very switchable."

When it comes to Burks' game, Richardson sees some significant positives to his soon-to-be backup. "He's having a career-year this year, so we're excited to be able to get him and plug him into what we're doing. I think he can be big for us. Those two guys going forward can be big pieces [for the Sixers]."

Although Burks and Robinson were traded to Philly early on Thursday morning when on East Coast time, the two veterans weren't available to play for the Sixers during their win over Memphis on Friday. While they are expected to be in the building on Sunday for the matchup against Chicago, the status of the two new Sixers is still up in the air.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_