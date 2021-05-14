Tobias Harris Opens Up on Refocusing To Close Out Regular Season

This final stretch of the regular season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for the Philadelphia 76ers. After going through a four-game losing streak, the team managed to turn the tide and go on a season-high eight-game winning streak.

Now, with clinching the one seed just one win away, the Sixers find themselves in another skid. After back-to-back losses to the Pacers and Heat this week, the Sixers still sit just shy of sealing their playoff fate.

They find themselves in a mini-series with the Orlando Magic for their final two games. This should not only allow them to clinch the top seed but to end the season on a high note as well.

After Thursday's loss to the Heat, Tobias Harris spoke to the media postgame. One thing he mentioned the team needs to do in these final two games is recalibrate their focus.

"Just to lock in, get our focus right. When you have the opportunity to clinch number one [seed], it's kind of like an added feel of hey we got to do it. Sometimes you lose sight of what really needs to get done. For us, it's just to lock in and play our game," said Harris.

Finishing as the top seed in the East has been a goal for all the players this season. Based on Harris's comments, being one win away built-up added pressure mentally.

Getting back to their style of play in these final two games should be a major point of emphasis for the Sixers. Part of what led to their downfall in the previous two games is they were not generating the looks that made them so successful all season.

What happened against the Pacers and Heat can not be undone, and the Sixers should not dwell on it. All of their energy needs to go into taking care of business in this series against the Magic and build some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.