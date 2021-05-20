Harris Opens Up On Sixers' Complete Makeover From Last Season

After the way things went down for the Sixers last season, it was clear change was needed. After an underachieving regular season, they went on to be swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

With such little time between seasons, the Sixers needed to act fast. In just a few short months, they managed to have a complete organizational overhaul.

From the roster up to the front office, the Sixers made all the necessary changes to get the franchise back on track. They brought in Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers, who have revamped this team after a lackluster 2020 campaign.

The Sixers have completely flipped the script from last season. They head into this playoffs as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and in the driver's seat of their destiny.

They would not be where they are now if it weren't for the massive change this past offseason. Morey did a great job reshaping the roster to better fit around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and Rivers has continually put this team in a position to be successful.

One player who has greatly benefited from these changes is Tobias Harris. The new lineup allowed him to slide back to his natural position and is playing at an All-Star level since being reunited with his former coach.

Tobias Harris spoke about these drastic changes after practice on Tuesday. Saying that with all the change that has gone on, there is no point looking back to last season.

"This organization, it has kind of literally been flipped upside down. New culture, new styles, new confidence, new vibes. It's a great opportunity I think for myself as a player to be on this special of a team," said Harris.

There is no denying the night and day difference of the Sixers from last season to this season. The culture of this team is arguably the best it has ever been.

This organizational makeover proved to be successful in the regular season. Now, it's time to see if the success can continue in the team's hunt for a championship.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.