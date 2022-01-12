Tobias Harris Pops Up on Sixers' Injury Report vs. Hornets

As the Philadelphia 76ers work on getting healthy once again, it's been an uphill battle for the team. Not only do COVID-19 cases continue to send players into the health and safety protocol, but minor physical setbacks remain a factor as well.

Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris is one of the latest members of the team to deal with a physical setback. Although he wasn't dealing with any setbacks before, Harris became the newest member of the Sixers' injury report.

Per Philly's Tuesday night report, Harris is dealing with shoulder pain. It's unclear when his injury started as Harris appeared in all four quarters of Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets on the road.

Although Harris' minutes were limited on Monday as the Sixers dominated the Rockets, the veteran forward finished the night with a 25-minute shift. Perhaps, his shoulder pain started early on Monday as Harris struggled by shooting 6-17 from the field.

Will Harris Play on Wednesday?

While Tobias Harris was added to Philadelphia's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, he's listed as probable. That doesn't guarantee that Harris will get the green light to compete, but it's a good sign he should be available to the team, barring any sudden setbacks.

His recent shoulder pain just adds to the list of unfortunate setbacks for Harris this year. In the past, Harris has been one of Philadelphia's most reliable players as he's typically healthy, but this season, the veteran forward has dealt with numerous setbacks throughout the year, causing him to miss nine games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.