When the Philadelphia 76ers inked veteran forward Tobias Harris to a max contract last summer, the deal was met with tons of criticism. Spending $180 million for a player who Brett Brown considers a "borderline All-Star" isn't precisely ideal for a team that could've used that money elsewhere.

But the options were limited for the Sixers as other key free agents zeroed in on other organizations while Jimmy Butler wanted out to Miami. While his production didn't exactly match his salary, Harris was far from a slouch during the 2019-2020 NBA season. After starting in 72 games for Philly (the most on the team), Harris averaged the second-most amount of points-per-game behind the team's All-Star center Joel Embiid with 19.6 PPG.

Harris was reliable in the regular season -- but the Sixers needed him to play like a star in the playoffs ever since they've acquired him in a blockbuster trade at the NBA's trade deadline last season. With 15 postseason games under his belt in Philly, Harris has hardly added star power to a Sixers team that's on the verge of getting swept in the first round of his second playoff run with Philly.

During last year's playoff run, Harris was the new guy on the team starting in 12 playoff games for the Sixers. When Philly's front office acquired the veteran forward at the trade deadline, they had expectations of Harris giving the Sixers a boost in the shooting department. While averaging 36 minutes of action through two rounds, Harris shot an underwhelming 42-percent from the field and 34-percent from deep.

Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA Playoffs down in the Orlando bubble, the expectations were even higher for Harris. As he's now on a max contract, playing on a team that's without their second All-Star on the floor, Harris was expected step up and redeem himself from last season. During the team's final eight seeding games, Harris looked up for the challenge. Once the postseason came around, though, his Orlando progress went out the window.

In three games against the Boston Celtics, Harris has averaged 14.3 points-per-game, while shooting just 33-percent from the field. Heading into Game 4, Harris has yet to drain any three-pointers as he's attempted ten already. “I’m just trying to get into a rhythm," Harris said following a disappointing Game 3. "I’ve had good looks around the rim, around the basket, and a lot of tip-ins that just didn’t fall. You know, I’m trying to do everything I can to get myself in rhythm and get going.”

Unfortunately for the 76ers, Harris hasn't found a rhythm in 15 total postseason games between now and last year. In the playoffs with the Sixers, the max contract forward has averaged just 14.9 PPG, while knocking down less than 40-percent of his shots -- and hitting just 17-percent of his threes.

While there's plenty of blame to go around for the Sixers' failure to overcome the Celtics in the first round of this year's playoff run, Harris' struggles stand out as a primary reason why the team has fallen so far behind. Considering he's got another four years left to go in Philly with two playoff runs under his belt so far, the future looks unpleasant at the moment as Harris' postseason struggles have yet to go away.

