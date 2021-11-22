Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Tobias Harris Questionable for Sixers vs. Kings on Monday
    Publish date:

    Author:

    The Sixers continue to deal with a handful of setbacks this season, and the situation won't be any different on Monday night. As the long road trip out West continues, the 76ers will make a pit stop in Sacramento to face the Kings on Monday. And according to the team's initial injury report, which was released on Sunday night, Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for the matchup.

    Although Harris has been healthy and available for the Sixers over the last five games after he missed six straight due to having a case of COVID-19, the veteran forward suffered what seems to be another minor setback on Saturday night.

    As the 76ers paid a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Harris was healthy and starting for Philly. He played 36 minutes in the loss against Portland, but he suddenly disappeared with two minutes left to go in the fourth quarter.

    Subbing in Matisse Thybulle for Harris late in the game didn't make sense from a strategy standpoint. As the Sixers needed to rack up some points in an attempt to form a comeback, having Harris come off the court late in the game was a questionable move at first. But then it was quickly realized Doc Rivers had no choice.

    Harris was spotted limping and quickly went back to the locker room to get checked out by the Sixers' medical staff. Unfortunately, he didn't make it back out on the court in time to help his team in crunch time. Eventually, the Sixers left Portland with a 118-111 loss, making it their sixth loss in seven games.

    Now, with Sacramento on the schedule, the Sixers hope to have Harris back in the mix, but that's no guarantee. As the veteran forward is dealing with left hip soreness, the team considers him questionable to play on Monday night.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

