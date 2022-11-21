Tobias Harris Returns to 76ers Practice Ahead of Nets Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Tuesday night. When they fire up yet another back-to-back, the Sixers will begin the next set with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in South Philly on Tuesday night.

As expected, the Sixers will be down a few players. For starters, the team will miss its starting backcourt as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are rehabbing foot injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the Sixers found out their starting center Joel Embiid will miss the next two matchups due to a foot injury of his own.

Lately, Sixers starting forward Tobias Harris has been battling a setback as well. While he’s been considered day-to-day due to hip soreness, Harris missed two-straight games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves going into Tuesday night.

It’s unclear if Harris will return to the floor on Tuesday or make it three games in a row where he’s sidelined due to his setback.

The good news is that Harris returned to practice on Monday. Considering the veteran forward hasn’t even taken the court for pregame warmups over the last two games, Harris’ return to the court for practice is a positive sign, as the Sixers need him now more than ever.

This season, Harris appeared in 14 games, averaging 33 minutes on the floor. The veteran has averaged 14 points while draining 40 percent of his threes. With three starters out of the mix for some time, Harris should see an increase in scoring opportunities as he gets healthy and back on the floor.

