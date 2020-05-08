Tobias Harris Reveals His 76ers All-Time Starting 5, 'Gambles' on Ben Simmons

As the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA patiently wait for the league's decision on a potential return, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris is in quarantine participating in numerous activities. Recently, Harris revealed to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that he's been in the house watching The Wire and Michael Jordan's Last Dance documentary.

But on a FaceTime call with Rooks, Harris had to switch gears and take a trip in the past in order to assemble his All-Time Philadelphia 76ers starting five. As he revealed the results on the spot, Harris ended up snubbing one of his current teammates, while shockingly adding another one on the list.

First on Harris' list came the obvious -- Allen Iverson. While not everybody would consider Iverson the greatest Sixers player of all time, he's undoubtedly in the conversation. The next obvious candidate was Julius 'Dr. J' Erving.

Anybody who doesn't consider Iverson and Erving in the greatest Sixer debate just must be out of the loop. Third on Harris' list came Charles Barkley. Then came the easy part -- or so we thought. As Taylor Rooks mentioned that choosing the top center should be easy, Harris struggled as he wanted to throw Joel Embiid in there. However, Rooks wouldn't let it happen -- so Harris ultimately chose Wilt Chamberlin.

"I was going to be nice and put Joel in there," Harris said. "But I was like 'Joel, I really can't put you in there over Wilt, dude.'" So, Harris tried to get Embiid in there, but Rooks wasn't having it. So instead, he used the final vacant spot as an opportunity to add 76ers All-Star, Ben Simmons, on the list.

"I'm gonna take a gamble on the future and put Ben Simmons in there at the three," Harris stated. Well, that's surely not going to rile anybody up (sarcasm). Obviously, Simmons typically wouldn't be a favorite in the conversation considering he's wrapping up just his third NBA season.

But to Harris' point, he did say he's taking a gamble on the future. Thinking the 23-year-old prospect who has been an All-Star for two out of three seasons has a bright future ahead of him is not a terrible idea. And who knows, maybe one day we'll look back at this and realize Harris was on to something in 2020.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_