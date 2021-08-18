Tobias Harris Shouts Out Springer After Summer League Finale

The Summer Sixers had their final game Tuesday afternoon as they took on the Utah Jazz. Despite being somewhat shorthanded, they walked away with a 103-98 victory, ending the action in Las Vegas on a high note.

Between injuries and other reasons, the Sixers were without the services of Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Rayjon Tucker. With these three players out of action, it created an opportunity for other players to step up and shine.

Jaden Springer was the story of the Sixers' Summer League finale. After showing nice flashes throughout the week, the first-round picked capped off his first taste of the NBA in impressive fashion. He led the team with 21 points, along with tallying two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

This standout showing from the 18-year-old caused some heads to turn within the team. Tobias Harris being the leader that he is, made sure to congratulate the rookie on his performance. He took to Instagram to show Springer appreciation following his best game as a pro.

All through the Summer League, Springer showed why the Sixers took a chance on his potential. Despite being a younger prospect, he held his own well against NBA athletes. Springer's growing comfort on the floor was noticeable with each passing game. The potential is certainly there to become a promising two-way guard at the NBA level.

Finishing off play in Vegas like this should be a huge confidence boost for Springer. Not only did he build momentum heading into his first NBA training camp, but received a shoutout from one of the team's stars.

It might take some time to come to fruition, but Springer has the proper foundation to develop nicely in the NBA. The Sixers might have found another gem late in the first round on draft night.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.