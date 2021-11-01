Harris Felt Sixers Were More Motivated for Hawks Matchup After Playoff Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since their last playoff game on Saturday. It was another infamous Game 7 for the Joel Embiid era Sixers as Philly dropped the game at home and found themselves eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the underdogs.

Atlanta was back in the building on Saturday to face the Ben Simmons-less Sixers. With the star guard out of the mix once again, the Sixers saw their veteran forward Tobias Harris step up and have a stellar outing.

Leading the Sixers in minutes played, Harris checked in for 31 minutes and shot 9-13 from the field, collecting 22 points. He also racked up four assists and came down with 11 total rebounds, leading the Sixers to a dominant victory over Atlanta.

Do you think last year's loss motivated Harris and the Sixers? The veteran forward spoke about it after the game on Saturday, and his response isn't shocking.

"I think when we go out like we did last season, this is a good test for us early this season to see where we're at, where we stand," said Harris after the game. "Obviously, it's early in the year, but there's obviously a little bit more into this game than just a regular-season game."

76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn't use last year's loss as bulletin board material to issue to his team. Not because he didn't want to or see a need to, but simply because he didn't feel he had to bring it up. As most of the 2021-2022 Sixers roster was present for last year's loss, the head coach figured the Hawks' presence in Philadelphia once again was already motivating enough for the team.

"I don't think you have to [bring up the importance of the matchup] honestly," said Rivers. "If you lose to a team, you play them next, I think there's a residual both ways. I didn't bring it up. I didn't think I needed to. I think they already knew it."

The Sixers practically dominated the Hawks from start to finish on Saturday night. After getting off to a 28-15 lead in the first quarter, the Sixers never lost the lead throughout the remainder of the game. They wrapped up the playoff rematch against Atlanta with a 122-94 victory, advancing to 4-2 on the year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.