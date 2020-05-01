There's a lot of baggage that comes with being a rookie on the Philadelphia 76ers. Like many NBA teams, the 76ers tend to haze the new guys on the team jokingly. However, 76ers' 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle catches a lot of heat from his fellow teammates more often than not -- and the rookie guard never seems to help himself.

Thybulle's teammate Tobias Harris has taken him under his wing this season. Basically, the two Sixers have become brothers during the season. While Harris teaches Thybulle plenty about being an NBA player on and off the court -- the 76ers' max star also gives his rookie a tough time just as any big brother would.

At times, Harris documented Thybulle's mistakes, such as the incident when he only brought a handful of biscuits on a plane to feed to his entire team. Recently, though, Harris told a story behind a still shot, which displayed Thybulle putting his warmup sweatpants over his game shorts while Harris looked annoyed with the rookie.

"This right here is me, literally every game," Harris explained with a grin. "We're supposed to be out in the tunnel with like 19 on the clock. I always tell Matisse at like 25 minutes 'get your stuff on and get ready.' He always says, 'I have plenty of time!' Sure and behold, 19 on the clock, maybe even less than that, he comes running out, he doesn't have his sweatpants on, doesn't have his sneakers tied up, and it's either me or Mike [Scott] always telling him 'next time, we're just gonna leave you.'"

By the sounds of it, Thybulle never grasped the idea of being ready to head out onto the court in time with the rest of the team. Perhaps, he will get it together for his Sophomore effort during the 2020-2021 season. This year, however, the rookie got a pass.

