Tobias Harris Talks Mentality In First Half vs. Wizards

The Sixers took the court Sunday looking to make a statement in game one against the Washington Wizards. They walked away with a 125-118 victory, in large part because of the play from their big three.

While they all left their impact on this game, it was Tobias Harris who stood out. This game belongs on the long list of performances showing why he was deserving of an All-Star selection.

After coming out with a game plan to run through Joel Embiid, the Sixers were forced to make changes on the fly. Embiid picked up three early fouls and only played ten minutes in the first half.

With their MVP finalist stuck on the bench, production needed to come from somewhere else. Harris saw the team needed a spark and took it upon himself to lead the charge.

Washington's forwards were not quick enough to defend Harris, and he made them pay. By the end of the first half, Harris was just shy of his playoff career-high and had almost half of the Sixers' points.

This offensive eruption kept the Sixers in striking distance until Embiid could return to the action. After sitting most of the first half, Embiid got back to his dominant ways to seal the victory for the Sixers.

After his career performance, Harris spoke to the media postgame. He touched on what was going through his head when Embiid had to sit with three fouls, saying that he treated it as a similar situation to when Embiid went down due to injury.

"When he goes out with three fouls, it was just that same mentality of we got to get this thing rolling. Opportunities were there for me to be aggressive and get to my spots and get the shots I want to get," said Harris.

Harris has been reliable for the Sixers all season. Whether it is being the second option to Embiid or stepping up when needed, he has always been ready to answer the call.

Sunday's performance was a testament to the growth we have seen from Harris throughout this season. He has played some of the best basketball of his career and looks mentally focused to help lead this team on a deep playoff run.

