Top NBA Free Agent Predicted to Move On From Philadelphia 76ers Rival
Despite the opening of NBA free agency being well in the rearview, a handful of intriguing players remain available at this stage of the offseason.
One of the top free agents available happens to be a former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick, who turned into a rival early on in his career.
Markelle Fultz might not have panned out the way the Sixers had hoped in 2017, but he carved out a decent career for himself after he recovered from a mysterious shoulder injury.
But at this stage in Fultz’s career, his next move remains unknown.
Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale attempted to predict the landing spot of some of the top remaining free agents in the NBA. For Fultz, Favale predicts the Oklahoma City Thunder could be the team to bring him on.
Rolling to the Thunder?
“Landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder would be a borderline ideal outcome for him. They have the spacing inside their rotation to open up lanes for his dribble drives, pull-ups and overall playmaking. …. Viewed through the break-in-case-of-emergency lens, Fultz feels like a worthwhile gambit—particularly when the Thunder always seem to find (regular-season) minutes for pretty much everyone.”
When the Sixers decided to end the Fultz experiment, they concluded his time in South Philly by sending the former top pick to the Magic in exchange for Jonathan Simmons, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick. When Fultz arrived in Florida, he remained absent from the floor.
In 2019-2020, Fultz debuted for the Magic. In his first season in Orlando, Fultz played 72 games, starting 60. He averaged 12 points and five assists on 47 percent shooting.
Fultz ended up playing five seasons for the Magic. Although Orlando mostly missed the playoffs throughout that stretch, their recent run in 2024 proved the Magic are on their way to turning things around and potentially becoming consistent contenders in the Eastern Conference.
It seems Fultz will not be a part of that after coming off the bench for seven playoff games in 2024.
A new destination is likely in play for Fultz, who was a first-overall pick by the Sixers in 2017. Coming out of Washington, Fultz was set to join a young and growing star group alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Injury concerns affected Fultz’s development through his first two seasons, leaving him to play in just 33 games before getting traded.
