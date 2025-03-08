Toronto Raptors Win vs Jazz Has Major Draft Impact for 76ers
Before the Philadelphia 76ers host the Utah Jazz this weekend, their Sunday night opponent paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors. The game between two rebuilding squads was set to have a big impact on the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Suddenly, the Raptors have won three games in a row. After defeating the Jazz 118-109, the Raptors improve to 21-42 on the year. They inch closer to the Sixers in the standings, who hold a 21-41 record, which places them 12th in the conference.
Heading into the weekend, the Sixers are just 0.5 games ahead of the Raptors. They are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 10 games. The Sixers are still in an uncomfortable position regarding their draft standing, but the Raptors are doing them favors right now.
via @eringrugan: Raptors win third game in a row and are now 21-42 — just one loss ahead of the Sixers (and Nets) for 5th lottery position. TOR play the 12-49 Wizards tomorrow and Monday. 5th (no ties) would give the Sixers a 63.9% chance to keep their pick and 10.5% chance at 1st overall.
The Sixers haven’t shown any indication of hopping in tank mode. While calling it a season for Joel Embiid seemed like a first step, the veteran center was hardly available all year to begin with. Embiid’s lack of availability prevented him from having a major positive impact on the season. Even when he was on the floor for small stretches, he wasn’t able to hit his stride as usual.
While the other key players, such as Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, are dealing with setbacks of their own, the Sixers seem to be moving with the thought they are day to day. George might’ve missed the team’s latest outing, but he was questionable leading up to it.
As for Maxey, he hasn’t been assigned a recovery timeline. When the Sixers hold their practice session on Saturday morning, the Sixers will have a better idea of where the two stars are ahead of Sunday’s action at home against Utah.
