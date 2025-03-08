Toronto Raptors Win vs Jazz Has Major Draft Impact for 76ers

Raptors win third game in a row and are now 21-42 — just one loss ahead of the Sixers (and Nets) for 5th lottery position. TOR play the 12-49 Wizards tomorrow and Monday.



5th (no ties) would give the Sixers a 63.9% chance to keep their pick and 10.5% chance at 1st overall. pic.twitter.com/laaQORmgvo