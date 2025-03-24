Trae Young Makes NBA History in Hawks Win vs Sixers
Following a standout performance against the Sixers on Sunday night, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young finds himself on a historic list.
Being a star scorer, long-range sharpshooter, and playmaker in one package, Young is having a statistical run that only two other players have had in NBA history.
via @StatMamba: Trae Young becomes just the 3rd player in NBA history to have a single season recording: 1,500+ PTS, 750+ AST, 150+ 3PM.
Against the Sixers, Young checked in for 33 minutes. He had a double-double with 28 points and 12 assists in 33 minutes of action. The Hawks defeated the Sixers 132-119, sending Philly to New Orleans with its fourth-straight loss.
With Young popping up on that historic NBA leaderboard, he joins Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
Westbrook and James Harden accomplished that feat during the 2016-2017 season. At the time, Russell Westbrook was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran guard notched 2,558 points, 840 assists, and made 200 threes.
Harden was with the Houston Rockets. He dominated the list, producing 2,356 points, 907 assists, and 262 three-pointers made. That year, Harden and Westbrook were MVP finalists, with the latter player taking home the trophy for his success throughout the season.
Young hasn’t entered the MVP conversation this season, as the discussion is dominated by Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Still, that shouldn’t take away from Young’s impressive campaign. In 65 games, Young has averaged 24 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds. He is shooting 33 percent on eight threes per game.