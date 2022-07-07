Trevelin Queen, Charles Bassey Lead Sixers to First Summer League Victory

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League team took the court on Wednesday night for their second-straight matchup. On Tuesday, the Sixers tipped off their Salt Lake City run with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

While it was a close battle, the 76ers couldn’t come out on top despite strong performances from Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, and Charlie Brown Jr. When they took the court for the second time this summer on Wednesday night, the Sixers looked to get in the winner’s column with a matchup against the home team, the Utah Jazz.

With a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers trailed through the first half. As they struggled to score and hit on threes consistently, the Sixers needed a big third quarter to bounce back. Fortunately, they were able to rally off 27 points while holding the Jazz to 18 points to start the second half.

Going into the fourth quarter, the 76ers led the Jazz by five points. With a tight final quarter, the Sixers and the Jazz battled it out back and forth, but in the end, Philadelphia came out on top with a 86-82 victory. They are now 1-1 through the Salt Lake City run.

The Standouts

Charles Bassey

With Paul Reed out for the night, Charles Bassey had his opportunity to shine at the center position. The high-flying center went 7-12 from the field and 3-4 from the charity stripe to collect 17 points in 26 minutes. In addition to his scoring, Bassey came down with nine rebounds and snatched four steals.

Trevelin Queen

The highly-anticipated debut of the reigning NBA G League MVP Trevelin Queen was put on hold Tuesday night. After being held out from the Summer League opener, Queen was inserted into the starting lineup on Wednesday. His debut did not disappoint. In 21 minutes of action, Queen was a plus-19 on the floor. He knocked down five of his 12 shots from the field and was a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line, producing 15 points in just 21 minutes. Queen was praised for his high energy when he signed with the Sixers, and his Philadelphia debut lived up to the hype.

Charlie Brown Jr.

The Sixers’ two-way guard is having himself a solid summer so far. After an efficient shooting night on Tuesday, Brown Jr. followed up with another decent outing as he hit nearly 60 percent of his shots from the field for 12 points. He also collected three rebounds and two steals on defense in 18 minutes of action.

Honorable Mentions

Cassius Winston

Getting the start at guard for the Sixers on Wednesday night, Cassius Winston showed some ups and downs. In the shooting department, he struggled as he hit on just two of his ten shots from the field. Fortunately, he could rack up most of his points from the charity stripe and knocked down seven of his eight free throws. Outside of shooting, Winston put on a strong passing performance and collected six assists while turning the ball over just one time. He finished the night with 11 points and six assists before fouling out at the 28-minute mark.

Myles Powell

After not seeing the court in the first Salt Lake City game, Myles Powell had an opportunity to remind the Sixers what he’s capable of on Wednesday night. Coming off the bench, Powell collected 16 minutes of playing time. He collected 13 points off of 13 shots. From deep, Powell attempted seven threes and knocked down 43 percent of them. He also collected a team-high of four steals on defense.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

