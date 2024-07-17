Two Former Sixers Reunite at NBA Summer League for Pistons Action
This summer, the Detroit Pistons picked up a couple of former Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
As the Pistons’ Summer League team battled it out with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, two former Sixers were in attendance to check out their new team in action.
Paul Reed and Tobias Harris Reunite
The Pistons fired up their free agency period by signing one of the most notable forwards on the open market. After wrapping up a six-year run with the 76ers, Tobias Harris was open to a reunion with the Pistons, signing a short-term, multi-year deal with the organization.
The New York native brings an ideal skillset to Detroit. As the Pistons have been searching for reliable shooters to put alongside Cade Cunningham, Harris’ career average of 37 percent from beyond the arc fits the description.
Harris might’ve been a third option at best in Philadelphia, playing alongside the MVP Joel Embiid and other All-Stars, including Tyrese Maxey, but he moves up the pecking order in Detroit as he lands on a young and rebuilding roster.
As for Paul Reed, he didn’t have the choice to go to Detroit. After re-signing with the Sixers last summer on a three-year deal, Reed anticipated sticking around for at least a few years. When his contract was no longer guaranteed after a first-round playoff exit, the Sixers decided to cut ties with Reed.
After getting waived, Reed was claimed by the Pistons. Similar to Harris, Reed fills a need in Detroit’s frontcourt and brings several seasons of experience to the table.
In 2020, the Sixers called on Reed with the 58th pick in the NBA Draft. He went from a two-way contract to earning a standard deal after winning multiple major G League honors. After re-signing on a three-year deal last offseason, Reed appeared in all 82 games for the 76ers last year. He had a career year by putting up seven points and six rebounds per game.
While the Sixers no longer saw a need for Harris or Reed, the two veterans could be in line for important roles on the Pistons next season. On Tuesday, they got a chance to check out some of Detroit’s developing young talents ahead of training camp.
