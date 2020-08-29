SI.com
Report: Ty Lue is 'Prime Candidate' for Philadelphia 76ers HC Job

Justin Grasso

Tyronn Lue's name has made a lot of noise over the last few weeks. As the 2019-2020 NBA season finally begins to approach the end, eliminated playoff teams with head coaching vacancies are starting to scout prospects. And so far, it sounds like the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue is buzzing around organizations.

Count the Philadelphia 76ers as one team that's potentially interested in Lue's services. A couple of weeks ago, before the Sixers even started the first round of the playoffs, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski linked Lue to the Sixers.

At the time, Brett Brown was still Philly's head coach. Now that Brown's out of the picture officially, though, Philly is really starting its head coaching search, and the Ty Lue speculation is even more massive at this moment.

Earlier this week, the Sixers reportedly had an interest in Lue -- and according to SI's own Chris Mannix, the interest is mutual. Fast forward a few days later, and Ty Lue is reportedly the "prime candidate" for the Sixers, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's, Keith Pompey. However, the Sixers aren't the only team in the mix for the former Cavs head coach. 

The New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and the Chicago Bulls are all on the radar for Lue. Considering past reports indicated that Lue would be suitable for a team with established stars on it already, the Pelicans and the Nets make for good competition against Philly. 

While Sixers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned this week, he's in no rush to fill the head coaching vacancy; the Sixers might have to act fast if they want Lue because it doesn't seem he will be available for hire for much longer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

