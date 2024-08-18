Tyrese Makes Opens up on Growing Dynamic With Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers had to completely change course after another All-Star-level player requested a trade. It created a murky situation in the moment, but one massive positive did come out of it.
With James Harden out of the picture, a path was paved for Tyrese Maxey to emerge as the team's new lead guard. This bigger opportunity allowed him to further showcase his game and solidify himself as a capable running mate alongside Joel Embiid.
Throughout his time with the Sixers, Maxey has said on numerous occasions that Embiid has been a believer of his since day one. During a recent interview, he once again shared his thoughts on his growing dynamic with the former MVP.
"It's a great partnership one because we both know each other well honestly," Maxey said. "He didn't talk as much to me when I first got here. Now he's extremely vocal, now he's talking to everybody, now he's being more of vocal leader and a franchise leader that we need him to be. I'm very much appreciative of him."
Embiid is constantly saying that Maxey is the franchise, and the front office backed up these statements by inking him to a max extension this summer. Now, Philly has their two homegrown pillars to lead the charge for the foreseeable future.
Last season was by far the best of Maxey's young career. He finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 RPG. This massive step forward resulted in him getting his first All-Star nomination and taking home the Most Improved Player award.
When it comes to teams winning at the highest level, the top players need to have some form of respect and admiration for one other. Based on how the two talk about each other, it seems the Sixers have a lot of stability at the top with Embiid and Maxey.