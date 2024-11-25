Tyrese Maxey Addresses State of Sixers 3 Games After Big Meeting
A lengthy meeting in Miami for the Philadelphia 76ers last week made headlines last Tuesday. Following a disappointing comeback loss on the road, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed the Sixers held an in-house discussion to determine what the team can do to improve moving forward after a shockingly slow start.
The head coach didn’t want to go into details about the meeting, and the players followed his lead.
Specific details were revealed in a report by ESPN, which added some frustration to the situation.
Following Philly’s Sunday night loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey addressed the state of the team now that they have played in three matchups since the discussion.
“It's difficult that stuff like that gets out, especially when you're trying to build on it, you know? I mean, we were trying to talk amongst each other and let each other try to help each other, trying to help each other in ways we can be better, how ways we can be better, not just as a group, but as an organization and but I think guys kind of let that go,” Maxey said. “We have to let it go. I mean, it is what it is. It got out—whatever—we figured that part out. We got to be resilient. We got to go out here every single night. It’s all we got.”
The Sixers followed up their loss in Miami by falling short against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. When they returned home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Philly picked up its first win since November 10.
It seemed an undermanned Sixers squad was beginning to turn a corner temporarily without Paul George and Joel Embiid on the court, but the Clippers knocked them right back off track on Sunday.
A 125-99 loss for Philly dropped the Sixers down to 3-13. As bad as the record looks, Maxey believes the 76ers will find their identity soon enough.
“We’re literally 16 games in,” Maxey added. “It’s a long season. Either we’re going to lay down and let teams come in here and have field days against us, or we’re going to go out there and play with some pride and go out there and win some games. That’s what we have to determine who we’re going to be. I feel like we’re going to be the team that’s going to go out there and fight every single night, no matter who’s on the court.”
The Sixers will get the next two days off to rest and regroup. With Joel Embiid and Paul George recovering from their most recent setbacks, there is hope they could get on the floor again sometime this week. The 76ers are set to host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.