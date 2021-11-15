Maxey, Drummond Discuss Struggles Without Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly getting back to being healthier. As guys like Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe finally returned after being in the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers are finally getting their entire roster back.

But they aren't quite where they need to be. With a key bench player in Matisse Thybulle and a four-time All-Star and MVP runner-up in Joel Embiid still out, the Sixers have struggled mightily.

In their last five games, the Sixers have lost all but one of them. Ever since Embiid went out ahead of last Monday's matchup against the New York Knicks, the Sixers haven't won a single game.

After the team dropped its fourth-straight game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged just how much his team misses the two defensive powerhouses in Embiid and Thybulle.

As Rivers has always preached how much Philly's defense ignites the team on the offensive end, he made it clear that their absence has absolutely played a part in their recent losing streak. And Sixers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey certainly agrees.

"We just have to be a lot more solid because, with guys like Matisse and Joel, they're like defensive bailouts," Maxey said on Saturday. "When you make a mistake, they'll cover it up because they're just special guys. You can go for a gamble and miss it. Matisse will cover up and get a block. Joel's seven-foot at the rim, you get blown by, he's blocking, or he's challenging shots. So, it's hard for offensive players to score on them. We got to be collectively more solid without those guys."

At some point soon, Thybulle should be able to make his return as it's been roughly ten days since he's been entered into the protocol. While Embiid will more than likely be the last player to return from the health and safety protocol, his backup Andre Drummond doesn't see the situation the same as everybody else.

Ever since he's been with the Sixers, Drummond has denied all personal moral victories if his team didn't win the game. Now, he's avoiding excuses at all costs as he believes the absence of Embiid and Thybulle shouldn't keep them from winning games.

"It's the NBA -- guys go out," Drummond said on Saturday night. "I don't think that's an excuse for us to play any less than normal. Regardless of them being here or not, you have to go out there with the same effort, energy and play to the best of our ability. We have been playing very hard. Just tough losses for us. We just can't get over that four or five-point hump."

The reality of the situation is Embiid, and Thybulle's absences certainly hurt the Sixers' chances of finishing games on top. But to Drummond's point, they shouldn't rely on their eventual return. Ever since the 2021-2022 NBA season started, the Sixers have battled through injuries, illnesses, and even off-court turmoil.

Prior to last week, they won a lot of games despite battling through all of that. Unfortunately, they lost a lot recently. The good news is that they are still in the early stages of a long season. Eventually, Embiid and Thybulle will make their way back onto the court. While their return is currently unclear, the Sixers will get more reinforcements soon. For the time being, though, they have to find a way to get back in the winner's column without some key guys.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.