Tyrese Maxey Back to Work Following Sixers' Summer League Run

Tyrese Maxey proved a lot during his first season donning a Sixers uniform. One thing that stood out the most, though, is the 20-year-old's work ethic.

During the early hours of the 2020 NBA Draft, the former Kentucky product was working hard in the gym ahead of his big night. After doing two-a-days for months following his first NCAA season, Maxey was ready to see where he was going to play next.

With the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the 76ers called on Maxey to become the team's first-round selection. Throughout the majority of his rookie season, Maxey hardly took a day off.

Even if the Sixers had back-to-back matchups, Maxey could be found in the gym early the next morning as he wants to get a workout in no matter what. A common message that Maxey preached throughout his first NBA season was getting "one percent better every day." He continues to trust that process going into year two.

Last week, Maxey made his Summer League debut out in Las Vegas. To no surprise, he was one of the best players on the floor during his first game against the Dallas Mavericks. When the Sixers faced the Atlanta Hawks a few nights later, nothing changed as Maxey showed out for two straight games.

After his first two outings, the Sixers saw enough from Maxey and allowed him to depart from the team so he could host a youth basketball camp in his hometown. A little less than a week later, the 20-year-old guard is back in the gym out West putting up threes with his personal trainer, Chris Johnson.

Last season, Maxey showed some improvements with his shot from beyond the arc. Coming out of Kentucky, long-range shooting was Maxey's biggest concern as he only drained 29-percent of his shots from three. During his first season with the Sixers, he knocked down 30-percent of his shots.

While he's clearly still a work-in-progress in that department, Maxey is doing all he can to come back better for his sophomore effort.

