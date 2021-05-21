Tyrese Maxey Cracks Lottery In 2020 NBA Re-Draft

Now that the regular season has officially come to an end, it's time to reflect on what has been a hectic season. One thing many people dive into at the season's end is the rookie class.

Before last year's draft, this rookie class was regarded as one of the weaker classes in recent years. That was not the case, as multiple rookies had standout showings in their first season in the NBA.

After seeing many rookies impress this season, the age-old question of "where would they go in a re-draft?" tends to come up. Bleacher Report's draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently gave his take on how the 2020 draft might look with a do-over.

Many players jumped up the board after showing what they can do on an NBA stage. One of those players was Sixers' rookie Tyrese Maxey.

This does not come as a surprise, with most regarding the Kentucky freshman to be the steal of draft night. After being widely regarded as a lottery pick, Maxey fell all the way to the Sixers at pick 21.

While his minutes were not consistent, Maxey showed his potential any chance he got. Most notably going for a career-high 39 points against the Denver Nuggets when the Sixers were forced to play with a depleted roster.

Maxey also finished his first regular season with a bang, erupting for 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a victory over the Orlando Magic. His energy and ability to score the ball instantly made him a fan-favorite in Philadelphia.

Wasserman has Maxey taken in the lottery in his re-draft, going 12th overall to the Sacramento Kings. A backcourt duo of Maxey and De'Aaron Fox would certainly be fun to watch.

Seeing how high Maxey rises in a re-draft is a testament to how lucky the Sixers were on draft night. It is not every year that a lottery-level talent drops to the early 20's.

Some organizations might be kicking themselves for passing on Maxey in the draft. Thankfully, the Sixers were not one of those teams.

