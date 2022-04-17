Typically, the Philadelphia 76ers rely on their superstar duo Joel Embiid and James Harden to lead the charge on the offensive end in big games.

During Saturday night's Game 1 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, it was Tyrese Maxey who put the Sixers' offense on his back and led his team to victory.

Through the first ten minutes of Saturday's first-round series opener, Maxey collected ten points off of six shots. After getting a few minutes of rest, the young guard tacked on another five points in the second quarter, finishing the first half with 15 points as the 76ers led the Raptors 69-51.

Maxey's first-half performance was impressive, but nobody could guess what was coming next. In the third quarter, the Sixers' offense was getting a little stagnant. Admittedly, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't like the way things were going for his team at the start of the second half.

Eventually, that changed as Maxey took control of the quarter. As the young guard established himself as the hot hand for the night, Maxey played the entire third quarter. During that time, he shot 7-8 from the field, knocked down two threes, and hit on all five of his free throw attempts.

As the Sixers outscored the Raptors in the third quarter 38-37, Maxey accounted for 21 of Philadelphia's points as they entered the fourth quarter with a 107-88 lead. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Maxey and the Sixers were clearly on their way to a victory. In the end, Philadelphia snatched up Game 1 with a 131-111 win.

Maxey finished the night with a playoff career-high of 38 points off of 21 shots. He drained five of his eight three-point attempts in 38 minutes. As a first-year starter in the postseason, Maxey was expected to be excited about his Game 1 accomplishment as he helped lead his team to victory.

But the young guard downplayed the praise he received from the fans on Saturday night as he understands that he and his teammates have unfinished business.

"Honestly we appreciate it... I appreciate it," said Maxey, regarding the chants and the standing ovations. "But I think the only thing I’m gonna remember is us winning and that’s all that matters at this point. Now, this is in my rearview mirror and it’s time to look ahead to game two and get focused and get prepared."

Doc Rivers preached to his team after the game on Saturday that while it's great to get a postseason win -- it's just one win. Clearly, the message got through to Maxey as he's already looking forward to preparing for Game 2.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.