Tyrese Maxey Gets Back to Work at Sixers' Practice Facility

Philadelphia 76ers’ second-year guard Tyrese Maxey was down about his team’s loss a few weeks ago. Although the Sixers were well on their way to a Game 6 loss in the second-round series against the Miami Heat, Maxey continued fighting to keep the series alive.

Unfortunately, his team came up short. There were several reasons why the Sixers came up short against the Heat in their do-or-die game against the Heat. In Maxey’s eyes, he wasn’t good enough personally. After the game, he revealed the acronym that stood out to him.

“Somebody used a phrase earlier in the year when I was having a conversation,” said Maxey after Game 6. “He used the acronym of N.G.E, which is not good enough. I just wasn’t good enough. I’ll take that on the chin and use that as motivation the entire summer.”

Ever since joining the Sixers via the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey has established himself as one of the hardest workers on the team. As he’s implemented a first player to arrive and the last player to leave type of mentality on the Sixers, Maxey has become of the league’s most improved players from his rookie year to his sophomore season.

Now, he wants to make a big jump in year three and become “good enough.” Although he was urged by his head coach to take some time off to rest and recover after the series loss against Miami, Maxey’s break time seems to be officially over as he posted he was in the gym on Thursday morning.

“I just gotta be better. That phrase is gonna stick with me this entire summer and onto next year — not good enough — I just wasn’t good enough.”

Everybody within the Sixers’ organization is confident that Maxey will work on further improving after a stellar second season in the league. Since entering the NBA Draft, Maxey made it an offseason habit to get in the gym first thing in the morning to work on his game.

It seems the young guard is continuing that method as he enters his third NBA offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

