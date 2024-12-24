Tyrese Maxey Gives Comical Response to Officiating in 76ers-Spurs
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves back on their home floor for a nationally televised matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. This game would have no shortage of theatrics, as pandemonium ensued in the final minutes of the first half.
The matchup first went off the rails after Andre Drummond was awarded a second technical foul and ejected from the game following an entanglement with Wembanyama. Upon review, the officials would take back that call and allow the veteran center to return to the matchup. A few minutes later, things hit a fever pitch when Joel Embiid was given two technicals and ejected for arguing with a referee.
As expected, the chaos of the second quarter was a common theme in the post game press conferences. That said, when asked about the situation, Tyrese Maxey threw everyone for a loop with a comical response to a question about how the game was officiated.
"Amazing, great game, it was lit," Maxey said. "It was fun."
Following his comical remark, Maxey did end up providing an honest answer. He admitted to not having the best view of everything when it unfolded from where he was at on the bench.
"I didn't get to see what happened to Joel," he continued. "I was sitting down then they said he was gone, it's life. Guys rallied around it."
With Embiid out of action, Maxey would be among those to step up in a big way for the Sixers. He nearly finished with a triple-double, ending the night with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Among Maxey's biggest moments was when he sent the crowd into an uproar with a big dunk late in the fourth quarter.
With this victory, the Sixers are now winners in five of their last seven games. Maxey and company will look to keep the momentum rolling on Christmas Day, when they face off against the Boston Celtics.