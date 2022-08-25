Tyrese Maxey Touches On Impact of New Teammates

On Tuesday, Tyrese Maxey made an appearance in NBC Sports Philadelphia's broadcast of the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Cincinnati Reds. The topic of conversation through the inning the 21-year-old appeared on the broadcast ranged from the Sixers' fanbase to his love of the game.

Another topic that the third-year guard touched on was how James Harden slotted into the squad after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline last season.

"James (Harden) coming to the team, he kind of fit right in; it was really amazing," explained Maxey, per USA Today's Sixers Wire.

During the second half of the season with the Sixers, the former MVP averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, and seven rebounds, while averaging 18.6 points, eight assists, and five rebounds during the playoffs.

The Sixers were busy during the offseason, signing players such as P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr, while also trading for De'Anthony Melton on draft night.

All of these additions were sure to bring some extra energy into the locker room, which Maxey touched on, discussing the importance of being in a setting with other people who are focussed on improving.

"It’s really fun to be out there with guys that really care about winning and care about getting better," said the 21-year-old, "Now we have guys like P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, it’s going to be a lot of fun, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Maxey won't have to wait too much longer as Philadelphia's first preseason game against Harden's former team, the Brooklyn Nets, is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

