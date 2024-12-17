Tyrese Maxey in Elite Scoring Company With Pair of Sixers Legends
With Joel Embiid on the sidelines dealing with a sinus fracture, the Philadelphia 76ers have to rely on Tyrese Maxey and Paul George to lead the charge. The two All-Stars would do so in a big way on Monday in the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets.
The Sixers hit the road Monday, looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to the Indiana Pacers on their home floor. Despite a late surge from LaMelo Ball and company, they were able to hold on and win by a final score of 121-108.
Maxey and George would be the biggest storyline for the Sixers in this matchup, as they both had strong performances in the win. PG finished with 33 points and eight assists, while Philly's star guard recorded a game-high 40 points.
Maxey picked apart the Hornets' defense in a variety of ways, including knocking down six shots from beyond the arc. What stood out most was his ability to get to the free-throw line 13 times, converting 10 of his attempts.
With his scoring barrage against the Hornets, Maxey has put his name in some elite company within Sixers history. Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley are the only players with more 40-point games before turning 25.
Monday marked the second time this season that Maxey eclipsed the 40-point mark. His high for the year still sits at 45, a feat he reached in October against the Indiana Pacers.
Through the first quarter of the season, Maxey's scoring has been a cause for concern among fans and analysts. However, the Sixers star has shown he's still more than capable of going off for a big night. Maxey finding his groove offensively is crucial, as he'll be a focal point moving forward with Embiid's return currently uncertain.