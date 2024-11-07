Tyrese Maxey Injury Sparks Strong Reactions from 76ers Fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a rough start to the season, leaving Wednesday night's match against the Los Angeles Clippers with a record of 1-6, which has put them in contention for the last spot in the Eastern Conference, sharing the spot with the Milwaukee Bucks.
One of the biggest causes for concern so far has been the injuries that have plagued the team, as both Paul George and Joel Embiid have been sidelined already, with the latter of the two set to make his return next week in a match against the New York Knicks.
In their absence, Tyrese Maxey has had to try his best to put the team on his back, averaging 27 points on 40 percent shooting, with his scoring prowess earning him the eighth highest points per game in the NBA.
All things were looking up for the Sixers as they got back Paul George earlier on in the week, which allowed the aforementioned Maxey to share more of the ball, and break free from some of his defenders.
This was the case until Wednesday night's match at the Intuit Dome, when Philadelphia's All-Star guard left the match after 32 points due to a hamstring injury.
Following the match, Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse explained that the decision to pull the 24-year-old was purely a 'precautionary measure', it was revealed on Thursday that he is set to miss some time due to the injury.
NBA Fans React to Tyrese Maxey's Injury
@wcgoldberg: "At this rate, it'll be at minimum four weeks into the season before we see Embiid, George and Maxey on the court together. Probably more."
@APH00PS: "76ers might be cooked and we’re not even 3 weeks into the season"
@whristan1: "That team is fr cursed by the basketball gods"
@JWeb777: "Sixers going to end up with Cooper Flagg at this rate."
@EmpireJeff_: "Philly getting zero luck out the gate."
The Sixers will continue their preparation for Friday night's match against the Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to grab their second win of the season.