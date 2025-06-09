Tyrese Maxey Makes Major Investment With Multiple Ex-Sixers
It seems that Tyrese Maxey is putting in plenty of work beyond the basketball court this offseason. On Sunday, Front Office Sports reported that the Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star guard has recently teamed up with a large group of investors to fund a “first-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue” in Philadelphia, called Ballers.
According to the report, Ballers is a 55,000 square-foot facility that will feature six pickleball courts, three padel courts, two squash courts, a turf field, four golf simulators, and a putting green, along with other amenities not mentioned.
Maxey is expected to be a part of a $20 million investment from a group, which includes many athletes and celebrities. Maxey was a headlining investor, alongside the tennis legend, Andre Agassi. Several other current and former Sixers players are also expected to be involved.
Per FOS, the soon-to-be free agent guard Kyle Lowry will be involved. Danny Green and Mo Bamba have also been listed as investors.
Lowry, a Philly native, just wrapped up his second season with the 76ers. Although he’s approaching the end of his long and successful playing career, the multi-time All-Star made it clear he wanted to play one more season. He hopes to reunite with Maxey and the Sixers in free agency.
As for Green and Bamba, they were outside of the Sixers’ building for all of last season. Green had two stints with the Sixers, beginning in 2020, when he was traded by the LA Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After two seasons with the Sixers, Green was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.
Eventually, Green made his way back to the Sixers for the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season. He appeared in two games before getting waived. That small stretch would be his final set of games before Green called it a career.
Bamba’s time with the Sixers would last 57 games. After struggling to carve out a role with the team during the 2023-2024 NBA season, Bamba joined the LA Clippers for the 2024-2025 season. By March, he joined the New Orleans Pelicans, but will enter the 2025 offseason as a free agent.