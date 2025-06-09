All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Makes Major Investment With Multiple Ex-Sixers

Tyrese Maxey is joining a big business venture, which involves several former Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks to guard Kyle Lowry (7) during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It seems that Tyrese Maxey is putting in plenty of work beyond the basketball court this offseason. On Sunday, Front Office Sports reported that the Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star guard has recently teamed up with a large group of investors to fund a “first-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue” in Philadelphia, called Ballers.

According to the report, Ballers is a 55,000 square-foot facility that will feature six pickleball courts, three padel courts, two squash courts, a turf field, four golf simulators, and a putting green, along with other amenities not mentioned.

Maxey is expected to be a part of a $20 million investment from a group, which includes many athletes and celebrities. Maxey was a headlining investor, alongside the tennis legend, Andre Agassi. Several other current and former Sixers players are also expected to be involved.

Per FOS, the soon-to-be free agent guard Kyle Lowry will be involved. Danny Green and Mo Bamba have also been listed as investors.

Lowry, a Philly native, just wrapped up his second season with the 76ers. Although he’s approaching the end of his long and successful playing career, the multi-time All-Star made it clear he wanted to play one more season. He hopes to reunite with Maxey and the Sixers in free agency.

As for Green and Bamba, they were outside of the Sixers’ building for all of last season. Green had two stints with the Sixers, beginning in 2020, when he was traded by the LA Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After two seasons with the Sixers, Green was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Eventually, Green made his way back to the Sixers for the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season. He appeared in two games before getting waived. That small stretch would be his final set of games before Green called it a career.

Bamba’s time with the Sixers would last 57 games. After struggling to carve out a role with the team during the 2023-2024 NBA season, Bamba joined the LA Clippers for the 2024-2025 season. By March, he joined the New Orleans Pelicans, but will enter the 2025 offseason as a free agent.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

