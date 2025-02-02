Tyrese Maxey Makes Philadelphia 76ers History vs Nuggets
As the Philadelphia 76ers battled it out against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, their star guard Tyrese Maxey moved up the team’s leaderboard in shooting from beyond the arc.
With six three-pointers made against the Nuggets, Maxey surpassed Kyle Korver.
He’s now chasing Robert Covington and Allen Iverson in most three-pointers made in team history.
Maxey accomplished that feat in a little over 300 games. Although he entered the NBA with a question mark surrounding his three-point shooting, Maxey erased all doubt by his sophomore season.
In year two, Maxey averaged 43 percent from three on four attempts per game. During his third season, he knocked down 43 percent of his shots from deep on six shots per game.
Last season, Maxey upped his attempts to eight per game. While his efficiency took a slight dip, he still managed to be 37 percent from three while averaging 26 points per game.
The 2024-2025 NBA season has seen another slight climb in attempts from deep for Maxey. However, a slow start to the year caused his percentage to take a notable drop.
Through 40 games, Maxey is averaging 34 percent from three. However, he’s been scoring at a career-high clip, averaging 28 points per game.
Maxey is now 58 threes away from surpassing Covington. The former Sixers forward achieved 724 threes made in 323 games with the 76ers.
The leader of the franchise, Allen Iverson, has nearly 220 more threes made than Maxey right now. Iverson accomplished that in over 700 games with the 76ers.
