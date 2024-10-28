All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey’s Message on Social Media After 76ers Win vs Pacers

Tyrese Maxey posted on Instagram after his big game against the Pacers.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Before closing out the opening week of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers avoided going 0-3 to start the year. Tyrese Maxey was a major part of picking up their first win against the Indiana Pacers.

With Joel Embiid and Paul George sidelined, the Sixers have been relying on Maxey to be the focal point of the team’s offense.

After trailing in the first half, Maxey put the Sixers on his back from the third quarter and beyond. The young All-Star collected 28 points in 22 minutes. The Sixers nearly closed out the game in the fourth quarter until Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-tying three to send the game into overtime.

When the Sixers reached OT, Maxey scored all but three of their 13 points in the final quarter.

With that, the Sixers collected a four-point win to get in the victory column for the first time. After the game, Maxey posted on Instagram to welcome in the new year and celebrate.

via @TyreseMaxey: YEAH YEAH YEAH IKNOW … I was late to the party but I joined it 🙂🙂! GOOD FIRST DUB!!! #YEAR5 #LND

Expectations are high for Maxey heading into year five. As he hit free agency in the summer, Maxey collected a max contract offer from the Sixers.

With a major award, All-Star appearance, and max contract to his name, Maxey is expected to be a primary piece for the Sixers with or without the team’s All-Star cast on the court. In the absence of Embiid and George, Maxey has garnered a busier role.

Three games into the year, Maxey is leading the NBA in shots taken with 86 attempts. His first two outings lacked efficiency, leading to some early criticism. The way he bounced back on Sunday is a good stepping stone for Maxey as he looks to continually hold it down for the team as long as he’s the No. 1 option.

Published
