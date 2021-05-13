Tyrese Maxey Opens Up On Learning Under Doc Rivers

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey has gotten the reputation of being a hard worker. Not only is he constantly in the gym working on his game, but picking the brains of his coaches and teammates.

What better coach for an eager rookie than Doc Rivers. Who not only is a Hall of Fame head coach but a former player as well. Rivers has more than enough stories and experiences to pass on to the young Maxey.

After shootaround on Tuesday, Maxey spoke about what it has been like playing under Rivers. He praised his head coach for how much he has taught him in just his first year.

"I've learned a lot man, I've learned so much that I can't even put it into words. Even off the court, he has a great mind. He knows so much about the world in general," said Maxey.

Rivers has never been shy to speak about injustices going on in the world, and it appears he is passing that wisdom on to his players. "He has a really good way of making us into grown men. It's really helpful," Maxey said in reference to Rivers.

Winning over a locker room as a new head coach is never easy, but Rivers was able to do it almost instantly. Many players have spoken about the love and respect they have for their new coach.

Not only has Rivers been able to affect players on and off the court. He wants to help them grow as people, not just basketball players.

When Rivers got let go of his duties this past offseason, the Sixers did not hesitate to bring him to Philadelphia. Hearing how players have talked about what it's been like playing for him, offering him a deal almost instantly was the correct move.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.